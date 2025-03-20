Lindenwood (MO) and Tulsa square off in NIT matchup

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (17-14, 11-8 AAC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (21-10, 17-5 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) plays Tulsa in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Lions are 17-5 against OVC opponents and 4-5 in non-conference play. Lindenwood (MO) is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Hurricane are 11-8 in AAC play. Tulsa is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

Lindenwood (MO)’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Lindenwood (MO) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Coffey is averaging 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Delanie Crawford is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Mady Cartwright is averaging 12.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.