Lindenwood hosts Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-7, 7-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (9-12, 4-6 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Lindenwood after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 65-54 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions are 8-2 in home games. Lindenwood is the top team in the OVC with 13.6 fast break points.

The Cougars are 7-3 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville ranks third in the OVC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Jo Valrie averaging 7.0.

Lindenwood’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anias Futrell is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Markeith Browning II is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Ring Malith is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Taylor is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.