Lindenwood and Morehead State square off in conference matchup

Morehead State Eagles (14-11, 9-5 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (11-14, 6-8 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jadis Jones and Lindenwood host Kenny White Jr. and Morehead State in OVC play Thursday.

The Lions are 9-3 in home games. Lindenwood is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 9-5 in conference play. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Dieonte Miles averaging 1.9.

Lindenwood scores 70.3 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 68.9 Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Lindenwood gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jerone Morton averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler Brelsford is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.