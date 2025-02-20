Lilly leads Brown against Columbia after 23-point outing

Columbia Lions (12-10, 1-8 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (12-10, 4-5 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Columbia after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points in Brown’s 82-72 victory over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bears are 7-4 on their home court. Brown is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 1-8 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia is seventh in the Ivy League allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

Brown averages 73.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 75.8 Columbia allows. Columbia averages 7.7 more points per game (79.8) than Brown gives up (72.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Landon Lewis is averaging 13.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 18 points and 1.7 steals. Kenny Noland is averaging 14.3 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 75.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.