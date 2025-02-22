Liberty visits Natabou and Florida International

Liberty Lady Flames (18-6, 11-2 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (10-14, 6-7 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Liberty after Isnelle Natabou scored 23 points in Florida International’s 65-55 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Panthers have gone 9-6 at home. Florida International ranks seventh in the CUSA with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Kone averaging 11.0.

The Flames are 11-2 in conference play. Liberty is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Florida International makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Liberty averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Flames match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging 7.6 points for the Panthers. Natabou is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Smuda is averaging 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Flames. Emma Hess is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.