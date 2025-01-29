Liberty visits Kennesaw State following Peter’s 21-point performance

Liberty Flames (16-4, 4-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-8, 4-3 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits Kennesaw State after Taelon Peter scored 21 points in Liberty’s 82-59 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls are 9-0 in home games. Kennesaw State is eighth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Flames are 4-3 in CUSA play. Liberty ranks third in the CUSA shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

Kennesaw State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Liberty allows. Liberty has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The Owls and Flames square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is shooting 39.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Owls. Adrian Wooley is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.4 points for the Flames. Peter is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

