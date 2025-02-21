Liberty visits Florida International after Natabou’s 23-point outing

Liberty Lady Flames (18-6, 11-2 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (10-14, 6-7 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on Liberty after Isnelle Natabou scored 23 points in Florida International’s 65-55 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Panthers are 9-6 on their home court. Florida International is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Flames are 11-2 in CUSA play. Liberty scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Florida International’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Florida International gives up.

The Panthers and Flames meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Fleta Robles is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.6 points. Natabou is averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bella Smuda is averaging 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Flames. Emma Hess is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.