Liberty takes home win streak into matchup with UTEP

UTEP Miners (9-13, 2-9 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (17-6, 10-2 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Flames play UTEP.

The Flames are 10-1 on their home court. Liberty is third in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.3 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Miners are 2-9 in conference matchups. UTEP ranks seventh in the CUSA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Luisa Vydrova averaging 2.3.

Liberty averages 72.7 points, 6.2 more per game than the 66.5 UTEP allows. UTEP averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Liberty gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Hess is averaging 10.1 points for the Flames. Bella Smuda is averaging 12.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 62.1% over the last 10 games.

Ndack Mbengue is averaging 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Miners. Ivane Tensaie is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.