Liberty puts home win streak on the line against UTEP

UTEP Miners (9-13, 2-9 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (17-6, 10-2 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Flames play UTEP.

The Flames have gone 10-1 in home games. Liberty leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 35.7 boards. Bella Smuda paces the Flames with 6.5 rebounds.

The Miners are 2-9 against conference opponents. UTEP ranks third in the CUSA with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ndack Mbengue averaging 5.4.

Liberty makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). UTEP has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The Flames and Miners square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smuda is averaging 12 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Flames. Emma Hess is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Miners. Portia Adams is averaging 10.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.