Liberty plays Jacksonville State on 4-game win streak

Liberty Lady Flames (19-6, 12-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-16, 4-11 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Flames take on Jacksonville State.

The Gamecocks are 9-4 on their home court. Jacksonville State is second in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.4 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Flames are 12-2 in CUSA play. Liberty averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Jacksonville State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentina Saric is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 6.6 points. Clara Gonzalez Planella is averaging nine points over the past 10 games.

Bella Smuda is averaging 12.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Flames. Emma Hess is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 55.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.