Liberty Lady Flames square off against the Sam Houston Bearkats in CUSA Tournament

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-16, 6-13 CUSA) vs. Liberty Lady Flames (23-6, 16-2 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty squares off against Sam Houston in the CUSA Tournament.

The Flames are 16-2 against CUSA opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Liberty averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bearkats are 6-13 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston allows 62.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Liberty makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Sam Houston averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Liberty allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Liberty won 74-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Pien Steenbergen led Liberty with 15 points, and Fanta Kone led Sam Houston with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Smuda is averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Flames. Asia Boone is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deborah Ogayemi is shooting 51.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 68.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 56.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

