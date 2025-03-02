Liberty hosts Wooley and Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (16-13, 8-8 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (23-5, 11-4 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Liberty after Adrian Wooley scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-61 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames are 12-2 in home games. Liberty has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 8-8 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State ranks sixth in the CUSA scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Wooley averaging 7.7.

Liberty makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Kennesaw State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.1 points. Taelon Peter is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Simeon Cottle is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 17.9 points. Wooley is averaging 18.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.