Liberty hosts New Mexico State following Kaiser’s 30-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (12-11, 5-5 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (16-6, 9-2 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces Liberty after Molly Kaiser scored 30 points in New Mexico State’s 85-60 victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Flames have gone 9-1 at home. Liberty is third in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 61.5 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Aggies have gone 5-5 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State ranks third in the CUSA shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Liberty averages 73.2 points, 8.9 more per game than the 64.3 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Liberty gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Boone is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 10.1 points. Bella Smuda is averaging 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

Kaiser is averaging 21.8 points and two steals for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 9.3 points and 0.8 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.