Liberty hosts Middle Tennessee after Scott’s 25-point game

Middle Tennessee Raiders (23-6, 15-1 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (21-6, 14-2 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces Liberty after Ta’Mia Scott scored 25 points in Middle Tennessee’s 57-35 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Flames have gone 11-1 at home. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Bella Smuda averaging 4.7.

The Raiders are 15-1 in conference games. Middle Tennessee is sixth in the CUSA scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Anastasiia Boldyreva averaging 6.0.

Liberty makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.4 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (32.2%). Middle Tennessee averages 65.2 points per game, 4.3 more than the 60.9 Liberty allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smuda is averaging 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Flames. Asia Boone is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Courtney Blakely is averaging 9.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Scott is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 70.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Raiders: 10-0, averaging 63.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.