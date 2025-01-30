Liberty hosts Berry and Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (8-10, 3-4 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (13-5, 6-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Liberty after Keyarah Berry scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 84-70 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Flames have gone 7-1 in home games. Liberty scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Owls are 3-4 in conference games.

Liberty makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Kennesaw State has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The Flames and Owls match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Smuda is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Flames. Emma Hess is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carly Hooks averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 26.1% from beyond the arc. Prencis Harden is averaging 19.2 points and 13.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.