Liberty Flames play in CUSA Tournament against the UTEP Miners

UTEP Miners (18-14, 8-11 CUSA) vs. Liberty Flames (25-6, 13-5 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on UTEP in the CUSA Tournament.

The Flames’ record in CUSA games is 13-5, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. Liberty averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Zach Cleveland with 5.0.

The Miners are 8-11 in CUSA play. UTEP ranks third in the CUSA shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Liberty averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Liberty won 76-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Taelon Peter led Liberty with 23 points, and Otis Frazier III led UTEP with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ahamad Bynum averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Frazier is shooting 38.4% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

