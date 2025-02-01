Liberty Flames face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, seek 4th straight victory

Liberty Flames (17-4, 5-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-7, 6-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -4; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Flames take on Jacksonville State.

The Gamecocks are 8-0 on their home court. Jacksonville State is 5-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Flames are 5-3 in conference matchups. Liberty is fourth in the CUSA scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Zach Cleveland averaging 7.8.

Jacksonville State averages 76.7 points, 15.0 more per game than the 61.7 Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Jacksonville State allows.

The Gamecocks and Flames face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Jao Ituka is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.6 points for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.