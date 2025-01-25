Leye, Towson Tigers take on the William & Mary Tribe

Towson Tigers (4-13, 2-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (7-10, 4-2 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces Towson in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Tribe have gone 3-2 at home. William & Mary averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 2-4 in CAA play. Towson is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

William & Mary is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Towson allows to opponents. Towson has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 40.1% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassidy Geddes is averaging 9.1 points for the Tribe. Bella Nascimento is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is averaging 11.7 points for the Tigers. Khady Leye is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

