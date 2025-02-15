Leye, Towson Tigers host the Stony Brook Seawolves

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-12, 6-6 CAA) at Towson Tigers (7-16, 5-7 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Khady Leye and Towson host Zaida Gonzalez and Stony Brook in CAA play Sunday.

The Tigers have gone 4-6 in home games. Towson has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seawolves have gone 6-6 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook ranks third in the CAA with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Shamarla King averaging 4.5.

Towson is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 39.0% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Towson allows.

The Tigers and Seawolves meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston is shooting 35.5% and averaging 11.6 points for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Breauna Ware is averaging 12.5 points for the Seawolves. Gonzalez is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 58.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

