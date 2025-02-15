Lewis and UMBC host Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (13-12, 6-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (12-11, 5-6 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces Bryant after Jordon Lewis scored 20 points in UMBC’s 58-48 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Retrievers are 7-5 in home games. UMBC ranks fifth in the America East in rebounding averaging 28.7 rebounds. Jaden Walker leads the Retrievers with 5.7 boards.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in America East play. Bryant is fourth in the America East with 13.1 assists per game led by Mia Mancini averaging 3.0.

UMBC averages 57.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 59.0 Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UMBC allows.

The Retrievers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. Talia Davis is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Mancini is averaging 11 points for the Bulldogs. Brielle Williams is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 53.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 53.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

