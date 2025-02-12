Lewis and the UMBC Retrievers take on conference foe Binghamton

UMBC Retrievers (12-10, 5-5 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-12, 4-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes Binghamton and UMBC square off on Thursday.

The Bearcats have gone 7-5 in home games. Binghamton is the top team in the America East with 8.1 fast break points.

The Retrievers are 5-5 in conference matchups. UMBC scores 57.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Binghamton averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.6 per game UMBC allows. UMBC averages 57.4 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 58.7 Binghamton allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanniah Boyd is shooting 41.5% and averaging 9.5 points for the Bearcats. Kaia Goode is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Talia Davis averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Jordon Lewis is averaging 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 57.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 53.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

