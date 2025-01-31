Levy and South Florida host North Texas

North Texas Eagles (16-5, 8-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (14-8, 7-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts North Texas after Romi Levy scored 21 points in South Florida’s 75-63 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Bulls have gone 11-2 in home games. South Florida scores 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 against AAC opponents. North Texas ranks fifth in the AAC giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

South Florida averages 65.1 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 62.8 North Texas gives up. North Texas has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The Bulls and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is averaging 14.8 points for the Bulls. L’or Mputu is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 10.3 points for the Eagles. Tommisha Lampkin is averaging 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.