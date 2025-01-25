Lendeborg leads UAB against No. 24 Memphis after 24-point game

UAB Blazers (12-7, 5-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-4, 5-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on No. 24 Memphis after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 24 points in UAB’s 81-78 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Tigers are 7-2 on their home court. Memphis has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blazers are 5-1 against conference opponents. UAB has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Memphis’ average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UAB gives up. UAB has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 15.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Tyren Moore averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Lendeborg is shooting 59.6% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 86.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.