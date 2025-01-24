Lemaster and Mount St. Mary’s host Manhattan

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-10, 5-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-7, 4-4 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays Manhattan after Anna Lemaster scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 92-57 win against the Siena Saints.

The Jaspers are 5-2 in home games. Manhattan scores 64.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-3 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s ranks eighth in the MAAC with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Jo Raflo averaging 5.4.

Manhattan makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The Jaspers and Mountaineers square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is shooting 36.7% and averaging 10.8 points for the Jaspers. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Raflo is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Lemaster is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.