Lehigh visits Colgate, looks for 25th win this season

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (24-5, 15-2 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (22-8, 12-5 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will aim for its 25th win this season when the Mountain Hawks visit the Colgate.

The Raiders are 12-2 on their home court. Colgate averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 15-2 in Patriot play.

Colgate scores 68.7 points, 11.3 more per game than the 57.4 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Mountain Hawks face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Diehl averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Taylor Golembiewski is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Maddie Albrecht is shooting 53.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Ella Stemmer is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.