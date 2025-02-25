Lehigh visits Boston University after Stemmer’s 21-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (23-4, 14-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (11-16, 4-11 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Boston University after Ella Stemmer scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 75-61 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Terriers have gone 6-8 at home. Boston University is seventh in the Patriot scoring 57.6 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 14-1 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Albrecht averaging 1.1.

Boston University averages 57.6 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 56.5 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Boston University allows.

The Terriers and Mountain Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allison Schwertner is averaging 8.4 points for the Terriers. Alex Giannaros is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stemmer averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Albrecht is shooting 57.0% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 24.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 10-0, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

