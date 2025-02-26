Lehigh visits Adler and Boston University

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (23-4, 14-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (11-16, 4-11 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Lehigh after Anete Adler scored 24 points in Boston University’s 82-72 win against the American Eagles.

The Terriers are 6-8 in home games. Boston University ranks ninth in the Patriot with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sisi Bentley averaging 1.6.

The Mountain Hawks are 14-1 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh is second in the Patriot with 14.9 assists per game led by Colleen McQuillen averaging 3.4.

Boston University makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Lehigh averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Boston University allows.

The Terriers and Mountain Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Giannaros averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Allison Schwertner is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games.

Maddie Albrecht is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Ella Stemmer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 24.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 10-0, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

