Lehigh puts road win streak on the line against Navy

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (16-4, 7-1 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (14-5, 6-2 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Mountain Hawks take on Navy.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-3 at home. Navy is the Patriot leader with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Maren Louridas averaging 2.2.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 7-1 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Navy is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Navy gives up.

The Midshipmen and Mountain Hawks face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zanai Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.4 points, eight rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Midshipmen. Julianna Almeida is averaging 8.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

Maddie Albrecht is shooting 50.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Mountain Hawks. Lily Fandre is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 63.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.