Lehigh puts road win streak on the line against Holy Cross

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (20-4, 11-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (15-8, 8-4 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Holy Cross looking to extend its six-game road winning streak.

The Crusaders have gone 7-2 in home games. Holy Cross averages 60.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 11-1 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh is 16-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Holy Cross averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Holy Cross gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 10.3 points and five assists for the Crusaders. Lindsay Berger is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Maddie Albrecht is averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Lily Fandre is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.