Lehigh plays Boston University in Patriot Tournament

Boston University Terriers (13-18, 6-13 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (24-6, 15-3 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Boston University in the Patriot Tournament.

The Mountain Hawks are 15-3 against Patriot opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play.

The Terriers are 6-13 against Patriot opponents. Boston University is seventh in the Patriot scoring 58.6 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Lehigh averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Boston University allows. Boston University has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 24.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.