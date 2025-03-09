Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Boston University Terriers square off in Patriot Tournament

Boston University Terriers (13-18, 6-13 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (24-6, 15-3 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and Boston University square off in the Patriot Tournament.

The Mountain Hawks’ record in Patriot games is 15-3, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference play. Lehigh averages 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Terriers’ record in Patriot play is 6-13. Boston University is seventh in the Patriot scoring 58.6 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Lehigh averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Boston University allows. Boston University averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Lehigh gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Albrecht is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Ella Stemmer is averaging 13.5 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alex Giannaros is averaging 13.4 points for the Terriers. Anete Adler is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 24.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.