Lehigh hosts Lafayette following Antognoli’s 21-point outing

Lafayette Leopards (5-13, 2-5 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-4, 6-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Lehigh after Abby Antognoli scored 21 points in Lafayette’s 60-59 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-1 on their home court. Lehigh averages 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Leopards are 2-5 against conference opponents. Lafayette is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Lehigh’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 56.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the 56.5 Lehigh allows to opponents.

The Mountain Hawks and Leopards square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colleen McQuillen is averaging 4.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Maddie Albrecht is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Antognoli is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 13 points and 3.9 assists. Kay Donahue is shooting 37.4% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

