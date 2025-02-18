Lehigh hosts Bucknell after Sofilkanich’s 20-point game

Bucknell Bison (14-10, 9-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (21-4, 12-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Lehigh after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 62-51 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Mountain Hawks are 12-1 in home games. Lehigh leads the Patriot averaging 69.9 points and is shooting 44.5%.

The Bison are 9-4 against Patriot opponents.

Lehigh averages 69.9 points, 11.1 more per game than the 58.8 Bucknell allows. Bucknell has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Albrecht is averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Ella Stemmer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reese Zemitis is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 9.5 points. Sofilkanich is shooting 51.2% and averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 10-0, averaging 71.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.