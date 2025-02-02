Lehigh and Colgate face off for conference showdown

Colgate Raiders (9-14, 6-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-13, 3-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Parker Jones and Colgate visit Cam Gillus and Lehigh in Patriot League play.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-3 at home. Lehigh gives up 71.7 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Raiders have gone 6-4 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeff Woodward averaging 2.9.

Lehigh averages 69.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 71.4 Colgate allows. Colgate averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Lehigh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillus is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 10 points. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Woodward is averaging 17.6 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.