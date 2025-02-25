Leggett leads South Alabama against Louisiana after 27-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (6-21, 2-14 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-14, 8-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Louisiana after Rachel Leggett scored 27 points in South Alabama’s 86-71 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 11-4 in home games. Louisiana scores 63.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Jaguars are 2-14 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama averages 19.7 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Louisiana’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 63.5 points per game, 1.5 more than the 62.0 Louisiana gives up.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Jaguars square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette is averaging 15.4 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Nubia Imani Benedith is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Leggett is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Jaguars. Terren Coffil is averaging 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

