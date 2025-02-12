Leggett and South Alabama host Georgia State

South Alabama Jaguars (5-18, 1-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (12-12, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Georgia State after Rachel Leggett scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 73-68 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Panthers are 7-5 on their home court. Georgia State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 1-11 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama averages 19.6 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Georgia State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 42.5% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama has shot at a 38.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 13.3 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

Leggett is averaging 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Amyria Walker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.