Lee leads Princeton against Columbia after 24-point performance

Princeton Tigers (17-9, 6-5 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-12, 1-10 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays Columbia after Xaivian Lee scored 24 points in Princeton’s 76-61 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Lions are 9-4 in home games. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League with 17.1 assists per game led by Kenny Noland averaging 3.5.

The Tigers have gone 6-5 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Columbia’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Princeton allows. Princeton’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 18 points and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Caden Pierce is averaging 11 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 73.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.