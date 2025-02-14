Lee leads Marist against Merrimack after 26-point game

Merrimack Warriors (10-13, 6-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-11, 7-6 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Merrimack after Morgan Lee scored 26 points in Marist’s 81-69 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Red Foxes have gone 7-3 in home games. Marist ranks fourth in the MAAC in rebounding with 31.0 rebounds. Lee paces the Red Foxes with 7.7 boards.

The Warriors are 6-8 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marist is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Marist allows.

The Red Foxes and Warriors square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging nine points over the last 10 games.

Madison Roman is averaging 9.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Thalia Shepard is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 56.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.