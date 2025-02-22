Lee and Princeton host Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (12-11, 6-4 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (17-8, 6-4 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays Dartmouth after Xaivian Lee scored 25 points in Princeton’s 76-71 victory against the Harvard Crimson.

The Tigers have gone 8-3 at home. Princeton is second in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Big Green are 6-4 in conference games. Dartmouth is third in the Ivy League scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Princeton averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.6% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Cade Haskins averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Ryan Cornish is shooting 41.6% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Big Green: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.