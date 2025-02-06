Le Moyne visits Saint Francis (PA) after Dancier’s 24-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-16, 2-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-15, 3-6 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Flash -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces Saint Francis (PA) after AJ Dancier scored 24 points in Le Moyne’s 73-61 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Red Flash have gone 6-4 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is sixth in the NEC in team defense, allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Dolphins have gone 2-6 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne is third in the NEC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ocypher Owens averaging 5.8.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 70.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 80.1 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 74.1 points per game, 1.9 more than the 72.2 Saint Francis (PA) allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Parker is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Red Flash. Valentino Pinedo is averaging 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dwayne Koroma is averaging 11.9 points and seven rebounds for the Dolphins. Dancier is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.