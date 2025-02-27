Le Moyne visits Jones and Cent. Conn. St.

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-20, 4-10 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (21-6, 12-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -13.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Le Moyne after Jordan Jones scored 23 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 67-41 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-2 at home. Cent. Conn. St. leads the NEC with 35.5 points in the paint led by Abdul Momoh averaging 5.7.

The Dolphins have gone 4-10 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 72.9 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 79.7 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

AJ Dancier averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Robby Carmody is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.