Le Moyne takes on LIU following Dancier’s 30-point outing

Long Island Sharks (13-15, 9-4 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (9-19, 4-9 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne plays LIU after AJ Dancier scored 30 points in Le Moyne’s 81-76 overtime loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Dolphins have gone 6-6 at home. Le Moyne is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Sharks are 9-4 in NEC play. LIU is sixth in the NEC scoring 67.5 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Le Moyne scores 74.6 points, 8.0 more per game than the 66.6 LIU gives up. LIU averages 67.5 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 79.8 Le Moyne allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dancier is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Dolphins. Robby Carmody is averaging 13.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games.

Terell Strickland is averaging nine points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.