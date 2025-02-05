Le Moyne puts home win streak on the line against Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-14, 5-3 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-17, 3-4 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts Saint Francis (PA) trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Dolphins have gone 3-5 in home games. Le Moyne ranks ninth in the NEC with 16.2 points per game in the paint led by Haedyn Roberts averaging 4.0.

The Red Flash are 5-3 in conference matchups. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-8 record against opponents above .500.

Le Moyne’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 53.1 points per game, 19.7 fewer points than the 72.8 Le Moyne gives up.

The Dolphins and Red Flash match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Clark is averaging 7.8 points for the Dolphins. Roberts is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Natalie Johnson is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Red Flash. Marissa Shelton is averaging 8.0 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 54.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 56.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

