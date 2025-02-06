Le Moyne plays Saint Francis (PA), aims for 4th straight home win

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-14, 5-3 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-17, 3-4 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts Saint Francis (PA) trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Dolphins have gone 3-5 at home. Le Moyne is 1-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Flash are 5-3 in conference games. Saint Francis (PA) is fourth in the NEC with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Jade Campbell averaging 4.9.

Le Moyne’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Le Moyne allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haedyn Roberts is shooting 35.9% and averaging 10.7 points for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Natalie Johnson is scoring 8.9 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Red Flash. Marissa Shelton is averaging 8.0 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 54.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 56.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

