Le Moyne hosts Chicago State after overtime win against Wagner

Chicago State Cougars (4-22, 4-7 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (8-18, 3-8 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts Chicago State following Le Moyne’s 72-68 overtime win over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Dolphins have gone 5-5 in home games. Le Moyne averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cougars are 4-7 in NEC play. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 28.9% from 3-point range.

Le Moyne averages 74.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 79.0 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than Le Moyne has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dancier is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Dolphins. Robby Carmody is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Jalen Forrest is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.3 points. Gabe Spinelli is shooting 47.6% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.