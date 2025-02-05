Lawrence and the High Point Panthers host conference foe Radford

Radford Highlanders (9-13, 6-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (12-10, 7-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joi Williams and Radford visit Jaleesa Lawrence and High Point on Wednesday.

The Panthers have gone 8-2 at home. High Point averages 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Highlanders are 6-3 in Big South play. Radford is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

High Point averages 67.2 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 65.8 Radford gives up. Radford has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 40.0% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Zavala is averaging 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Nakyah Terrell is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11.5 points. Cate Carlson is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.