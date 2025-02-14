Lawrence and the Coppin State Eagles visit conference foe North Carolina Central

Coppin State Eagles (14-9, 5-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (6-16, 3-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan Callahan and North Carolina Central host Laila Lawrence and Coppin State in MEAC play Saturday.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 4-3 in home games. North Carolina Central ranks fifth in the MEAC with 26.5 points per game in the paint led by Callahan averaging 8.0.

The Coppin State Eagles are 5-2 in MEAC play. Coppin State is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

North Carolina Central’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than North Carolina Central has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The North Carolina Central Eagles and Coppin State Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Bryant is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Callahan is averaging 15 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler Gray is averaging 5.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Coppin State Eagles. Lawrence is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Coppin State Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.