Lawrence and the Coppin State Eagles visit conference foe Delaware State

Coppin State Eagles (16-11, 7-4 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (5-20, 1-10 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kiarra Mcelrath and Delaware State host Laila Lawrence and Coppin State in MEAC play.

The Hornets are 5-7 in home games. Delaware State ranks sixth in the MEAC with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ericka Huggins averaging 6.1.

The Eagles are 7-4 in MEAC play. Coppin State ranks fourth in the MEAC giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Delaware State is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Delaware State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mcelrath is averaging 13.3 points and two steals for the Hornets. Mahogany Cottingham is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Angel Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Lawrence is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.