Lawrence and Coppin State host South Carolina State

Coppin State Eagles (15-9, 6-2 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-22, 1-7 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits South Carolina State after Laila Lawrence scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 63-53 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-7 at home. South Carolina State allows 69.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 6-2 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is second in the MEAC scoring 65.5 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

South Carolina State’s average of 2.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State averages 65.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 69.6 South Carolina State allows.

The Bulldogs and Eagles match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

Tiffany Hammond is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging eight points. Lawrence is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 50.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.