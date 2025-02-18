Lawal and Virginia Tech host Boston College

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-14, 6-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-15, 2-12 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays Boston College after Toibu Lawal scored 23 points in Virginia Tech’s 73-70 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Eagles have gone 7-7 in home games. Boston College is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Hokies are 6-8 in ACC play. Virginia Tech is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boston College’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Boston College has allowed to its opponents (46.1%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is averaging 6.8 points for the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 19.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games.

Lawal is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 72.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.